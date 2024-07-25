Hebei Impression | Russian student: I see a place with profound cultural history

Kesi, a traditional Chinese silk tapestry-making method, originated in Dingzhou, Hebei Province. With a history of thousands of years, it was once used to make items for emperors and imperial families. Nowadays, the Dingzhou Kesi tapestry-making method has been listed as a national intangible cultural heritage. Intangible cultural heritage products such as earrings, fans, handkerchiefs and pendants have been made with the Kesi tapestry-making method, as a result it is quite popular among young people. Recently, Selina, a Russian student who was curious about Kesi, came to Dingzhou to experience the production of Kesi and feel the unique charm of traditional Chinese culture. Please click this video to find out more.

