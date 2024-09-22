A glimpse into democratic practice in north China hamlet

Yin Jiping, Party secretary of Tayuanzhuang Village, explains the working plans of local government to villagers at the meeting hall of Tayuanzhuang Village, Zhengding County, north China's Hebei Province, July 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Rui)

SHIJIAZHUANG, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Farmer Li Jingui, 90, and his family once lived in a bungalow, waking up before dawn to burn boilers for warmth during winter. Now, they are living in a modern apartment with heaters, tap water, modern toilets and internet access.

For a long time, Li's family members were reluctant to leave their beloved bungalow in the village of Tayuanzhuang, Zhengding County of north China's Hebei Province. However, the bungalow was on the village's main road, forcing cars and passengers to make turns and detours to enter the village. Thus, the presence of the bungalow created inconveniences and potential safety hazards.

"My father lived in this bungalow for decades and was used to it. We did not understand why moving to an apartment would improve our quality of life," said Li Jianzhong, 56, son of Li Jingui.

Some villagers shared the same views as Li's family, preferring their traditional bungalows. Meanwhile, others favored living in apartments equipped with modern amenities such as thermal insulation and elevators. The village committee wanted to dismantle bungalows due to safety concerns, traffic disruptions and development issues.

Thanks to the community-level self-governance under the leadership of primary-level Party organization, over 2,000 villagers have moved from shabby bungalows into such apartments after a transfer project was initiated in 2008.

"To achieve equity and justice in our village, it is important to make collective decisions based on democratic principles," said Yin Jiping, Party secretary of Tayuanzhuang Village, adding that transparency is the most important part of village decision-making.

Thus, the village committee and farmer representatives conducted rounds of negotiations in 2007 and decided to visit villages in other regions where residents had moved from bungalows to apartments.

Eight buses were used to transport villagers to inspect a relocation project in Tianjin that year, with each household sending a representative to be informed before making any decisions, ensuring their willingness to be represented to the fullest extent.

"To our surprise, about 80 percent of households signed agreements to be relocated from bungalows to apartments after visiting Tianjin," said Yin.

"We showed and explained to people the pros and cons of the new project," said Yin, adding that people's ideas and decisions were respected. He said that the village committee also reserved surplus apartments for those who were not yet ready to move, including Li's family, to provide them with an extra choice.

China applies a system of community-level self-governance represented by villagers' autonomy, urban residents' autonomy, and employees congresses. Under the leadership and support of community-level Party organizations, local residents directly exercise the democratic right to manage their own affairs by serving the community, undertaking self-education, and exercising public scrutiny.

In 2016, after seeing neighbors moving into new apartments, Li Jingui's family decided to live in two new apartments with an area of over 200 square meters. Furthermore, Li did not need to pay for their new houses, as the construction costs were covered by the village's collective economy.

"We bore freezing winds in winter when the temperature was below zero degrees Celsius in the bungalow, and now we feel much warmer and comfortable in the new apartments. They are more spacious, and our living quality has improved," said Li Jianzhong.

"We have never been pushed by the village committee or bothered by them to make the decision to move," said Tang Xiuying, another relocated villager. "Transparency is reflected in decision-making in this village."

The office of the village committee of Tayuanzhuang has the phone numbers of the committee members, along with project plans and schedules. Locals can supervise projects and hold responsible parties accountable to guarantee their rights.

At the village's meeting hall, hundreds of villagers frequently gather to discuss neighborhood issues and future plans, from choosing the exterior design of a future fruit industrial park to investing in a geothermal energy station. Yin would make slides of the village's plans, present ideas to locals, and listen to their ideas.

"Building a geothermal energy station is a good idea, as it is a path toward green and low-carbon development," said Tang. "We discuss our affairs and find solutions. We work together to pursue a better life."

China's approach to democracy emphasizes people-centered development and ensures people take part in democratic elections, consultations, decision-making, management, and oversight.

Scenarios of democracy manifest in diverse ways across China.

In tea lounges in east China's Fujian Province, people engage with lawmakers, expressing their opinions and contributing to decision-making processes.

Since 2015, national, provincial, and municipal legislative commissions have established thousands of grassroots outreaches across China, ensuring that grassroots views are considered in legislation. Some 200,000 deputies' centers and liaison offices have been established nationwide, enabling deputies to listen to people's voices and help them address concerns.

This July, takeaway rider Lu Hong advocated extending the service time for community canteens in a people's suggestion solicitation activity of Fengxian District in Shanghai Municipality. Takeaway riders, sanitation officers, and people on duty are frequently busy around noon; however, many canteens end lunch services at that time.

Under the efforts of multiple departments, some community canteens of Fengxian have extended their meal hours to 2:30 p.m.

"We can sit down in canteens and eat food slowly," said Lu. "I am very proud that suggestions from people are effective."

Villagers gather to discuss neighborhood issues at the meeting hall of Tayuanzhuang Village, Zhengding County, north China's Hebei Province, July 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Rui)

