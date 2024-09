We Are China

Renovated Zhongchun Garden opens to public in Dingzhou, China's Hebei

Xinhua) 16:33, September 26, 2024

Tourists visit Zhongchun Garden in Dingzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

The renovated Zhongchun Garden is officially opened to the public on Thursday in north China's Hebei Province. The garden, covering an area of 458 mu (30.53 hectares), is a comprehensive scenic spot integrating study tour, entertainment, shopping and catering.

Originally built in the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1126), Zhongchun Garden was an early public garden of ancient China.

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 26, 2024 shows a view of Zhongchun Garden in Dingzhou, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 26, 2024 shows a view of Zhongchun Garden in Dingzhou, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 26, 2024 shows a view of Zhongchun Garden in Dingzhou, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

