Inheritor passes on traditional paper cutting in N China's Tianjin

People's Daily Online) 14:24, May 21, 2024

Liu Changhui, a fourth-generation inheritor of Dazheng paper cutting, a municipal-level intangible cultural heritage in north China's Tianjin Municipality, was included in the country's first national list of rural artisans.

In 2009, Dazheng paper cutting was listed in the second batch of municipal-level intangible cultural heritages in Tianjin.

Liu Changhui teaches students paper cutting techniques. (People's Daily Online/Cui Xinyao)

"This piece of red paper carries rich historical and cultural connotations, as well as profound human emotions. Whenever there are jubilant occasions, people like to convey good wishes and aspirations with bright paper cuttings, and pass down the craft from generation to generation," Liu said.

Inheritors of Dazheng paper cutting have a duty to continuously inherit the craft and create excellent works to carry forward the fine traditional Chinese culture, Liu added.

"To ensure a broader space for paper cutting, bring it closer to people's lives and adapt to market demands, we now mainly rely on carving techniques to create paper cutting works," Liu said.

Dazheng paper cutting has also achieved innovative development in both materials and subjects.

"Our creations encompass traditional flowers and animals, as well as famous paintings and urban elements, combining paper cutting art with modern elements," Liu noted.

Liu added that they created Dazheng paper cutting works which incorporate sporting events and elements of iconic Olympic venues like the Water Cube and the Bird's Nest, and elements of the country's aerospace development as well.

In recent years, Liu has rolled out cultural and creative products related to Dazheng paper cutting.

"Our keychains themed on Chinese zodiac signs were sold out as soon as they were launched. We also launched creative and cultural products on popular themes among youths like cartoons, which were meant to spark people's interest in Dazheng paper cutting," said Liu.

Liu offers paper cutting courses at her studio and teaches students from three primary schools and one middle school on paper cutting.

“Now, many children are willing to learn the art form. Only by helping youths better understand and learn paper cutting and sowing the seeds of paper cutting culture in their hearts can we continuously promote the inheritance and development of the traditional craft," Liu said.

