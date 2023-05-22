Tunchang, S China's Hainan introduces paper cutting to schools
(People's Daily Online) 10:19, May 22, 2023
A girl shows her paper cutting work. (Photo/Lin Xiaodan)
Tunchang county, south China's Hainan Province has introduced paper cutting to schools for local students to better feel the unique charm of this intangible cultural heritage item.
"Today we will learn how to cut a coconut tree," said Huang Haitao, a paper cutting artist, in a classroom of a local school on May 10. Huang, who is also head of the paper cutting art association of Hainan, has been teaching paper cutting in the county for seven years.
The county has brought the folk art closer to the students, turned schools into places for inheriting the intangible cultural heritage, and enabled the students to better appreciate China's traditional culture.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Folk artist creates Spring Festival paper carving works in E China's Shandong
- Craftswoman from E China's Anhui carries forward paper cutting culture with passion, devotion
- Female artist in NE China’s Jilin Province tells story through lifelike paper-cutting artworks
- Folk artist tells Chinese story by paper cutting
- 90-year-old man makes paper cutouts of 4,000-plus butterflies
- Family in NW China's Ningxia carries forward paper cutting culture
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.