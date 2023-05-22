Tunchang, S China's Hainan introduces paper cutting to schools

People's Daily Online) 10:19, May 22, 2023

A girl shows her paper cutting work. (Photo/Lin Xiaodan)

Tunchang county, south China's Hainan Province has introduced paper cutting to schools for local students to better feel the unique charm of this intangible cultural heritage item.

"Today we will learn how to cut a coconut tree," said Huang Haitao, a paper cutting artist, in a classroom of a local school on May 10. Huang, who is also head of the paper cutting art association of Hainan, has been teaching paper cutting in the county for seven years.

The county has brought the folk art closer to the students, turned schools into places for inheriting the intangible cultural heritage, and enabled the students to better appreciate China's traditional culture.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)