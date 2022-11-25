Craftswoman from E China's Anhui carries forward paper cutting culture with passion, devotion

People's Daily Online) 08:57, November 25, 2022

Li Wen, a paper-cutting artist from Lingbi county, Suzhou city, east China's Anhui Province, frames a paper-cutting work. (People's Daily Online/Li Ximeng)

Li Wen, a paper-cutting artist from Lingbi county, Suzhou city, east China's Anhui Province, has dedicated herself to the art form for 17 years.

In 2005, Li was studying oil painting at Lingbi Normal School in Lingbi county, when she saw wedding paper-cutting works pasted on the windows of her neighbor's house and was instantly impressed by the craft, as well as the lifelike images on them.

"I had never thought before that traditional arts and crafts could be so beautiful," Li said.

Since then, Li has wholeheartedly thrown herself into learning the craft.

Li always brings scissors and paper with her wherever she goes, and has created paper-cutting works under various themes, including pictures of Zhong Kui, a deity traditionally regarded as a vanquisher of ghosts and evil beings, local folk customs, plants and crops, among others.

In addition to constantly exploring traditional patterns of paper-cutting works and learning various expressive techniques, and then applying them to her own works, Li has also improved her skills by frequently learning the craft from skilled artists.

Li pays attention to every detail when she makes her paper-cutting works, and puts great passion and energy into all of them. As a result, she makes very few mistakes when creating paper-cutting works. "Paper cutting allows very few mistakes, so I must strive for perfection," Li said.

Li's passion for and meticulous attitude towards the art has helped her go far. She has been awarded several honorary titles, including "Master in Arts and Crafts" of Suzhou city, "Excellent Craftswoman" in Anhui Province, and a representative inheritor of Lingbi paper-cutting art, which is a city-level intangible cultural heritage.

Li, who is also a teacher at Lingbi Normal School, has launched paper-cutting courses there to introduce the art form to more students.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)