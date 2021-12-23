Folk artist tells Chinese story by paper cutting

Xinhua) 09:49, December 23, 2021

Li Baofeng poses for a photo with her artwork in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 17, 2021. Li Baofeng, 56, is a paper cutting artist in Jilin. Combining traditional paper cutting technique with features of various painting forms like the Chinese painting, oil painting and printmaking, Li creates her own art style. Her works are rich in color and strong in three-dimensional sense. Most of her creations focus on the Chinese classical literature, folk customs and landscapes. One of her works "Chinese Red" depicts a series of stories featuring the Chinese elements such as red lanterns and traditional wedding dresses. Other works like "Silk Road" and "Dunhuang series" are also popular. Li has held paper cutting art exhibitions and live performances in many countries and regions. Her artworks have received awards from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

