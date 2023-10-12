Folk artist in E China's Shandong carries forward paper-cutting culture

Dong Lixia, a representative inheritor of Jiaozhou paper-cutting art in Shandong Province, east China, has been devoted to the art form for many years.

Jiaozhou paper-cutting is a significant representation of Chinese paper-cutting art in Shandong. In 1954, five paper-cutting works from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) were discovered in Shanzi village, Yanghe township of Jiaozhou city, Shandong. This finding suggests that Jiaozhou paper-cutting art has a history spanning at least 500 years.

Dong Lixia, a key proponent of Jiaozhou paper-cutting art in Shandong Province, east China, crafts a paper-cut piece. (Chinanews.com/Li Mingrui)

"I’ve had a fondness for paper cutting since my childhood,” Dong shared. She added that she began to learn paper-cutting skills by observing designs made for the Spring Festival as a child.

Dong began her systematic study of Jiaozhou paper-cutting art in 2009, following her retirement.

"A paper cut encompasses various elements, including local customs, folk tales, myths, and legends," the folk artist explained.

Starting in 2013, Dong utilized Jiaozhou paper-cutting art to document folk cultures throughout China, such as the Yangko dance native to Jiaozhou.

Dong Lixia instructs a student in the art of paper-cutting. (Chinanews.com/Li Mingrui)

In 2016, aiming to further publicize Jiaozhou paper-cutting art on a TV show, Dong invested over 20 days to produce more than 200 paper-cut pieces. Viewers enthusiastically received her creations.

Recently, Dong has taken the initiative to bring the paper-cutting art to schools and has shared her expertise during community events.

"Regardless of age, if someone has an interest in paper-cutting art and the desire to learn, I'm eager to teach them," she expressed.

Dong is resolute in her mission to continue sharing paper-cutting art and broaden the reach of Jiaozhou paper-cutting art to even more locations.

Pupils of Dong Lixia display their paper-cut creations. (Chinanews.com/Li Mingrui)

