Paper-cutting meets fashion
(People's Daily App) 14:36, July 21, 2023
Paper-cutting, a traditional Chinese craft, is assumed to be for decorating windows only. In this video, see how paper-cutting techniques can be used for high fashion.
(Produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
