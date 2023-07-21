Languages

Friday, July 21, 2023

Paper-cutting meets fashion

(People's Daily App) 14:36, July 21, 2023

Paper-cutting, a traditional Chinese craft, is assumed to be for decorating windows only. In this video, see how paper-cutting techniques can be used for high fashion.

