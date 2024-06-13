Trending in China | Rich tradition of wooden model ships in Wuhan

(People's Daily App) 15:44, June 13, 2024

Wooden model ships have long been a treasured form of sculpture art in Wuhan, Hubei Province, passed down through generations. Meticulously crafted to replicate real-life proportions, each model ship undergoes precise carving, painting, and assembly, showcasing the region's exceptional craftsmanship and rich artistic heritage. These model ships serve as beautiful decorations and provide a glimpse into Wuhan's historical significance in Chinese shipbuilding and navigation.

(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Fan Xiaoyu)

