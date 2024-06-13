Home>>
Trending in China | Rich tradition of wooden model ships in Wuhan
(People's Daily App) 15:44, June 13, 2024
Wooden model ships have long been a treasured form of sculpture art in Wuhan, Hubei Province, passed down through generations. Meticulously crafted to replicate real-life proportions, each model ship undergoes precise carving, painting, and assembly, showcasing the region's exceptional craftsmanship and rich artistic heritage. These model ships serve as beautiful decorations and provide a glimpse into Wuhan's historical significance in Chinese shipbuilding and navigation.
(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Fan Xiaoyu)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trending in China | Unraveling the art of jute embroidery: Shanxi's handcrafted cloth shoes
- Trending in China | Ancient wisdom: Lu Ban locking puzzles
- The enchanting creation of Chinese lacquer fans
- Carpenter makes furniture without nails
- Trending in China | An exquisite blend of bird feathers and Chinese metalwork
- Trending in China | Boshan Lu: A captivating Chinese incense burner
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.