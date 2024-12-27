Timeless elegance: The art of Chinese court flower arrangement

By Ni Tao, Shan Xin (People's Daily App) 15:46, December 27, 2024

Zhang Ying from the Garden and Flower Center of the Summer Palace unveils the traditions behind the Chinese court flower arrangement, a craft with over 3,000 years of history. This artform showcases the refined horticultural skills and cultural aspirations of China's imperial dynasties. Experience the enduring beauty of floral designs rooted in centuries of tradition.

(Produced by Ni Tao, Shan Xin, and interns Wu Bohan, Xiang Tiange, Chen Binghong, Zhang Yiyun, Chen Mengwei, and Guo Siqi)

