Home>>
Timeless elegance: The art of Chinese court flower arrangement
By Ni Tao, Shan Xin (People's Daily App) 15:46, December 27, 2024
Zhang Ying from the Garden and Flower Center of the Summer Palace unveils the traditions behind the Chinese court flower arrangement, a craft with over 3,000 years of history. This artform showcases the refined horticultural skills and cultural aspirations of China's imperial dynasties. Experience the enduring beauty of floral designs rooted in centuries of tradition.
(Produced by Ni Tao, Shan Xin, and interns Wu Bohan, Xiang Tiange, Chen Binghong, Zhang Yiyun, Chen Mengwei, and Guo Siqi)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Flower industry shows vitality in Kunming, SW China's Yunnan
- Stunning views of mist-embraced cherry blossom valley in SW China's Yunnan Province
- Wintersweet flowers in full bloom at Wofo Temple in Beijing
- Flower markets in China's Yunnan start annual peak season
- Colorful bougainvillea flowers in full bloom SE China's Xiamen
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.