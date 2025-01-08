We Are China

Frozen roses attract crowds in NE China

Ecns.cn) 15:08, January 08, 2025

Bunches of red roses frozen in ice bricks attract many visitors to Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 7, 2025. (China News Service/Yu Haiyang)

