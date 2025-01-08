Frozen roses attract crowds in NE China
Bunches of red roses frozen in ice bricks attract many visitors to Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 7, 2025. (China News Service/Yu Haiyang)
Bunches of red roses frozen in ice bricks attract many visitors to Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 7, 2025. (China News Service/Yu Haiyang)
Bunches of red roses frozen in ice bricks attract many visitors to Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 7, 2025. (China News Service/Yu Haiyang)
Bunches of red roses frozen in ice bricks attract many visitors to Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 7, 2025. (China News Service/Yu Haiyang)
Bunches of red roses frozen in ice bricks attract many visitors to Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 7, 2025. (China News Service/Yu Haiyang)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.