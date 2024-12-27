Cool idea: DIY ice fridges bloom with creativity

(People's Daily App) 15:50, December 27, 2024

In China's northern areas, locals are taking advantage of the frigid winters to craft their own fridges — and add a touch of spring! Adorned with vibrant flowers and decorations frozen in ice, these handmade food storage drums combine practicality with artistic expression. Check out how people are embracing the cold with creativity that reflects a zest for life!

