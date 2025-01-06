Morning glow adds color to snowy mountain at Shennongjia

Ecns.cn) 13:22, January 06, 2025

Sunlight bathes the peaks of snow-covered mountains in Shennongjia National Park, adding color to the snowy mountain in central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 5, 2024. (China News Service/Li Kaiyu)

Known as the roof of Central China, Shennongjia National Park has a forest coverage rate of more than 91 percent, with an average altitude of 1,700 meters and the highest peak of more than 3,100 meters. It was included on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2016.

