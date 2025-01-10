Wax flower draws visits in Chengdu

Ecns.cn) 14:20, January 10, 2025

Wax flower is in full blossom at the Chengdu Du Fu Thatched Cottage Museum, drawing many visitors to southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 9, 2025. (China News Service/An Yuan)

Described as the "sage of poetry" and the "poet-historian," Du Fu was a realist poet who lived during the Tang Dynasty (618-907) and is generally considered one of the greatest poets in Chinese history.

