In pics: Plum blossoms in full bloom in C China's Wuhan

People's Daily Online) 09:22, February 24, 2025

Photo shows pink plum blossoms by the Qingshan riverside in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Pei)

Along the Qingshan riverside in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, plum blossoms are in full bloom, filling the air with their enchanting fragrance and attracting numerous visitors.

The plum blossoms on the riverside pathway offer a stunning view to behold. A white lighthouse stands in perfect harmony with the pink plum flowers. The plum blossoms sway gently in the breeze, releasing waves of delicate fragrance.

In recent years, Wuhan has been building a hundred-kilometer-long ecological corridor along the Yangtze River flowing through the city. Through comprehensive restoration efforts, the Qingshan riverside has transformed from an industrial dock area into an ecological, recreational, and scenic waterfront, providing residents with a more livable and enjoyable environment.

