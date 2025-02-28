In pics: Distinctive view of Wumao Earth Forest in SW China's Yunnan
Wumao Earth Forest in Yuanmou county, Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province is characterized by crisscrossing ravines and towering peaks. The incredible craftsmanship of nature has carved them into a breathtaking display of strange yet magnificent formations.
In recent years, Yuanmou county has leveraged the unique landscape of the earth forest to boost cultural and tourism industries. The county has attracted numerous film and TV production teams, solidifying its status as a natural film and TV production base of China.
Photo shows Wumao Earth Forest in Yuanmou county, Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Hao)
