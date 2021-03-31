China's Yunnan reports 6 local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 16:18, March 31, 2021

KUNMING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- The city of Ruili in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Wednesday launched a city-wide nucleic acid testing for COVID-19 after new cases were reported.

According to the city's epidemic prevention and control headquarters, starting from 8 a.m. Wednesday, all residents in the urban areas will be quarantined at home for a week. During the period, all business premises except supermarkets, pharmacies and farm produce markets will be closed.

Ruili found one positive case during regular COVID-19 testing among high-risk groups on March 29, and another eight positive cases in the following tracing. After further testing, six were diagnosed as confirmed cases and three as asymptomatic, said the provincial health committee.

The tracing and testing of their close contacts are underway.

