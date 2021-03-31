Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 4.19 mln: Africa CDC

Xinhua) 15:01, March 31, 2021

ADDIS ABABA, March 30 (Xinhua) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,195,068 as of Tuesday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 112,238, while 3,754,469 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

Southern Africa is the most affected region in terms of confirmed cases, followed by the northern Africa and eastern Africa regions.

Central Africa is the least affected African region in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Five countries reported about 65 percent of all cases in Africa. These five African countries are South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia.

