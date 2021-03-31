Home>>
Laboratory origin of COVID-19 pandemic "extremely unlikely": WHO
(Xinhua) 15:00, March 31, 2021
Photo taken on March 30, 2021 shows an exterior view of the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland. (Xinhua/Chen Junxia)
GENEVA, March 30 (Xinhua) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday that COVID-19 introduction through a laboratory incident was considered to be an "extremely unlikely" pathway, refuting conspiracy theories that the virus was leaked from a lab in China.
The WHO made the remarks in a report released on Tuesday following a joint research with China on the global tracing of COVID-19 origins.
