Laboratory origin of COVID-19 pandemic "extremely unlikely": WHO

GENEVA, March 30 (Xinhua) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday that COVID-19 introduction through a laboratory incident was considered to be an "extremely unlikely" pathway, refuting conspiracy theories that the virus was leaked from a lab in China.

The WHO made the remarks in a report released on Tuesday following a joint research with China on the global tracing of COVID-19 origins.

