Views of Baofeng Peninsula Wetland in Kunming,Yunnan
(Xinhua) 16:34, October 15, 2021
Photo taken on Oct. 15, 2021 shows a view of the Baofeng Peninsula Wetland in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The wetland, about 108 hectares in size, is an outdoor exhibition project for the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, or the COP15. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)
