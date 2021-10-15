Views of Baofeng Peninsula Wetland in Kunming,Yunnan

Xinhua) 16:34, October 15, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 15, 2021 shows a view of the Baofeng Peninsula Wetland in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The wetland, about 108 hectares in size, is an outdoor exhibition project for the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, or the COP15. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)