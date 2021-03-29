Police seize nearly 34 kg of opium in China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 14:32, March 29, 2021

KUNMING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Police in southwest China's Yunnan Province recently seized nearly 34 kg of opium and arrested a drug trafficking suspect, border police said on Monday.

On March 26, police in Puer City arrested one suspect and seized two bags of opium weighing 33.87 kg, which were hidden in a roadside drainage pipe.

Further investigation is underway.

Yunnan is a major front in China's battle against drug crimes as it borders the Golden Triangle known for its rampant drug production and trafficking.

