World's largest indoor ice-and-snow theme park reopens in Harbin, China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 08:34, February 28, 2025

Visitors pose for photos in front of the ice sculpture themed "Dream of Winter, Love among Asia" at an indoor ice-and-snow theme park within Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2025. The world's largest indoor ice-and-snow theme park, a facility located within Harbin Ice-Snow World, reopened on Thursday morning as the outdoor Harbin Ice-Snow World officially closed its 26th edition on Wednesday. Covering an area of 23,000 square meters, the indoor ice-and-snow attraction has seen a comprehensive refurbishment. Initially launched in July 2024, the facility features advanced audio-visual interactivity, vibrant ice sculptures, and elements from past editions of the park and the 2025 Asian Winter Games. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists admire the ice-and-snow sculptures at an indoor ice-and-snow theme park within Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2025. The world's largest indoor ice-and-snow theme park, a facility located within Harbin Ice-Snow World, reopened on Thursday morning as the outdoor Harbin Ice-Snow World officially closed its 26th edition on Wednesday. Covering an area of 23,000 square meters, the indoor ice-and-snow attraction has seen a comprehensive refurbishment. Initially launched in July 2024, the facility features advanced audio-visual interactivity, vibrant ice sculptures, and elements from past editions of the park and the 2025 Asian Winter Games. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This photo taken on Feb. 27, 2025 shows the view of an indoor ice-and-snow theme park within Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The world's largest indoor ice-and-snow theme park, a facility located within Harbin Ice-Snow World, reopened on Thursday morning as the outdoor Harbin Ice-Snow World officially closed its 26th edition on Wednesday. Covering an area of 23,000 square meters, the indoor ice-and-snow attraction has seen a comprehensive refurbishment. Initially launched in July 2024, the facility features advanced audio-visual interactivity, vibrant ice sculptures, and elements from past editions of the park and the 2025 Asian Winter Games. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists have fun at an indoor ice-and-snow theme park within Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2025. The world's largest indoor ice-and-snow theme park, a facility located within Harbin Ice-Snow World, reopened on Thursday morning as the outdoor Harbin Ice-Snow World officially closed its 26th edition on Wednesday. Covering an area of 23,000 square meters, the indoor ice-and-snow attraction has seen a comprehensive refurbishment. Initially launched in July 2024, the facility features advanced audio-visual interactivity, vibrant ice sculptures, and elements from past editions of the park and the 2025 Asian Winter Games. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists walk by the ice-and-snow landscapes at an indoor ice-and-snow theme park within Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2025. The world's largest indoor ice-and-snow theme park, a facility located within Harbin Ice-Snow World, reopened on Thursday morning as the outdoor Harbin Ice-Snow World officially closed its 26th edition on Wednesday. Covering an area of 23,000 square meters, the indoor ice-and-snow attraction has seen a comprehensive refurbishment. Initially launched in July 2024, the facility features advanced audio-visual interactivity, vibrant ice sculptures, and elements from past editions of the park and the 2025 Asian Winter Games. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A child has fun at an indoor ice-and-snow theme park within Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2025. The world's largest indoor ice-and-snow theme park, a facility located within Harbin Ice-Snow World, reopened on Thursday morning as the outdoor Harbin Ice-Snow World officially closed its 26th edition on Wednesday. Covering an area of 23,000 square meters, the indoor ice-and-snow attraction has seen a comprehensive refurbishment. Initially launched in July 2024, the facility features advanced audio-visual interactivity, vibrant ice sculptures, and elements from past editions of the park and the 2025 Asian Winter Games. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists appreciate the ice-and-snow sculptures at an indoor ice-and-snow theme park within Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2025. The world's largest indoor ice-and-snow theme park, a facility located within Harbin Ice-Snow World, reopened on Thursday morning as the outdoor Harbin Ice-Snow World officially closed its 26th edition on Wednesday. Covering an area of 23,000 square meters, the indoor ice-and-snow attraction has seen a comprehensive refurbishment. Initially launched in July 2024, the facility features advanced audio-visual interactivity, vibrant ice sculptures, and elements from past editions of the park and the 2025 Asian Winter Games. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists have fun at an indoor ice-and-snow theme park within Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2025. The world's largest indoor ice-and-snow theme park, a facility located within Harbin Ice-Snow World, reopened on Thursday morning as the outdoor Harbin Ice-Snow World officially closed its 26th edition on Wednesday. Covering an area of 23,000 square meters, the indoor ice-and-snow attraction has seen a comprehensive refurbishment. Initially launched in July 2024, the facility features advanced audio-visual interactivity, vibrant ice sculptures, and elements from past editions of the park and the 2025 Asian Winter Games. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A visitor is pictured near a heart-shaped ice sculpture at an indoor ice-and-snow theme park within Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2025. The world's largest indoor ice-and-snow theme park, a facility located within Harbin Ice-Snow World, reopened on Thursday morning as the outdoor Harbin Ice-Snow World officially closed its 26th edition on Wednesday. Covering an area of 23,000 square meters, the indoor ice-and-snow attraction has seen a comprehensive refurbishment. Initially launched in July 2024, the facility features advanced audio-visual interactivity, vibrant ice sculptures, and elements from past editions of the park and the 2025 Asian Winter Games. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A visitor takes photos of the elaborate ice-and-snow landscapes at an indoor ice-and-snow theme park within Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2025. The world's largest indoor ice-and-snow theme park, a facility located within Harbin Ice-Snow World, reopened on Thursday morning as the outdoor Harbin Ice-Snow World officially closed its 26th edition on Wednesday. Covering an area of 23,000 square meters, the indoor ice-and-snow attraction has seen a comprehensive refurbishment. Initially launched in July 2024, the facility features advanced audio-visual interactivity, vibrant ice sculptures, and elements from past editions of the park and the 2025 Asian Winter Games. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A visitor takes photos of Nini, a mascot of the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025, at an indoor ice-and-snow theme park within Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2025. The world's largest indoor ice-and-snow theme park, a facility located within Harbin Ice-Snow World, reopened on Thursday morning as the outdoor Harbin Ice-Snow World officially closed its 26th edition on Wednesday. Covering an area of 23,000 square meters, the indoor ice-and-snow attraction has seen a comprehensive refurbishment. Initially launched in July 2024, the facility features advanced audio-visual interactivity, vibrant ice sculptures, and elements from past editions of the park and the 2025 Asian Winter Games. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists have fun at an indoor ice-and-snow theme park within Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2025. The world's largest indoor ice-and-snow theme park, a facility located within Harbin Ice-Snow World, reopened on Thursday morning as the outdoor Harbin Ice-Snow World officially closed its 26th edition on Wednesday. Covering an area of 23,000 square meters, the indoor ice-and-snow attraction has seen a comprehensive refurbishment. Initially launched in July 2024, the facility features advanced audio-visual interactivity, vibrant ice sculptures, and elements from past editions of the park and the 2025 Asian Winter Games. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A visitor takes photos of the ice-and-snow landscapes at an indoor ice-and-snow theme park within Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2025. The world's largest indoor ice-and-snow theme park, a facility located within Harbin Ice-Snow World, reopened on Thursday morning as the outdoor Harbin Ice-Snow World officially closed its 26th edition on Wednesday. Covering an area of 23,000 square meters, the indoor ice-and-snow attraction has seen a comprehensive refurbishment. Initially launched in July 2024, the facility features advanced audio-visual interactivity, vibrant ice sculptures, and elements from past editions of the park and the 2025 Asian Winter Games. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An ice dance performance is staged at an indoor ice-and-snow theme park within Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2025. The world's largest indoor ice-and-snow theme park, a facility located within Harbin Ice-Snow World, reopened on Thursday morning as the outdoor Harbin Ice-Snow World officially closed its 26th edition on Wednesday. Covering an area of 23,000 square meters, the indoor ice-and-snow attraction has seen a comprehensive refurbishment. Initially launched in July 2024, the facility features advanced audio-visual interactivity, vibrant ice sculptures, and elements from past editions of the park and the 2025 Asian Winter Games. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A visitor enjoys the ice-and-snow landscapes at an indoor ice-and-snow theme park within Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2025. The world's largest indoor ice-and-snow theme park, a facility located within Harbin Ice-Snow World, reopened on Thursday morning as the outdoor Harbin Ice-Snow World officially closed its 26th edition on Wednesday. Covering an area of 23,000 square meters, the indoor ice-and-snow attraction has seen a comprehensive refurbishment. Initially launched in July 2024, the facility features advanced audio-visual interactivity, vibrant ice sculptures, and elements from past editions of the park and the 2025 Asian Winter Games. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An ice dance performance is staged at an indoor ice-and-snow theme park within Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 27, 2025. The world's largest indoor ice-and-snow theme park, a facility located within Harbin Ice-Snow World, reopened on Thursday morning as the outdoor Harbin Ice-Snow World officially closed its 26th edition on Wednesday. Covering an area of 23,000 square meters, the indoor ice-and-snow attraction has seen a comprehensive refurbishment. Initially launched in July 2024, the facility features advanced audio-visual interactivity, vibrant ice sculptures, and elements from past editions of the park and the 2025 Asian Winter Games. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)