26th Harbin Ice-Snow World closes

Xinhua) 09:09, February 27, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 25, 2025 shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 26th Harbin Ice-Snow World officially closed on Wednesday as temperatures rise. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Tourists visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 26, 2025. Harbin Ice-Snow World, the world's largest ice-and-snow theme park, officially closed its 26th edition on Wednesday evening in the city of Harbin, capital of China's northernmost Heilongjiang Province, attracting a record-breaking 3.56 million tourist visits, said the park's operator. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists watching performances at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 26, 2025. Harbin Ice-Snow World, the world's largest ice-and-snow theme park, officially closed its 26th edition on Wednesday evening in the city of Harbin, capital of China's northernmost Heilongjiang Province, attracting a record-breaking 3.56 million tourist visits, said the park's operator. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

