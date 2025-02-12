Historic street showcases beauty of cultural fusion in Harbin

Xinhua) 10:02, February 12, 2025

HARBIN, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- Harbin, the capital of China's northernmost Heilongjiang Province, once again captured global attention as the 9th Asian Winter Games opened here last week.

As a renowned destination for ice-and-snow tourism, Harbin offers a wealth of cultural experiences.

The city's iconic Central Street, lined with dozens of European-style buildings, features a striking mix of Renaissance, Baroque, Eclectic and modern architectural styles, making it popular among visitors.

Embracing the excitement created by Harbin's hosting of the Asian Winter Games, the 1,450-meter-long street is adorned with ice sculptures and snow carvings, integrating cultural heritage with the enchantment of the season.

"Harbin is a beautiful city, with stunning streets and architecture. The Ice and Snow World at night is beyond our imagination. While Russia also has ice and snow, coming here has allowed us to experience the unique beauty and romance of ice and snow," said Alexander Adelev, a tourist from Russia.

According to the Central Street administrative committee, as a historic and cultural district, the street is expanding commercial space and highlighting local features to promote the innovation and transformation of time-honored brands.

At the same time, it is actively introducing emerging industries in cultural communication and innovation-driven entrepreneurship to meet diverse and personalized consumer demands.

The 3rd Asian Winter Games was held in Harbin in 1996. At a memorial hall on the street dedicated to the city's achievement of hosting this event twice, visitors can explore the history of the Asian Winter Games while browsing a selection of cultural and creative products.

Refrigerator magnets available at this hall boast clever designs, featuring everything from Harbin's signature dish to the mascots of the ongoing Asian Winter Games. These AR-enabled magnets, when scanned, bring Harbin's iconic landmarks to life in stunning glasses-free 3D.

"These refrigerator magnets and other items here feel so unique, with clever designs. We rarely see such cultural and creative products back home. They are definitely worth taking back," said Zhang Chongxin, a tourist from Guangdong Province in the south of China.

In recent years, several historic buildings along the Central Street in Harbin have undergone extensive renovations, seamlessly blending preservation with modern functionality in this northeast China city.

These revitalized structures have been repurposed into cafes, boutique shops, cultural venues and creative spaces -- breathing new life into the area while maintaining its architectural heritage.

"The older a historic building is, the more intriguing it feels to people," said Song Xingwen, owner of both a cafe and a restaurant housed in a heritage building on the street.

"Revitalizing old buildings requires preserving their original charm and allowing century-old architecture to regain its elegance, while striking a balance between preservation and commercialization," Song said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)