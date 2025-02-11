Asian Winter Games injects impetus into snow, ice tourism in Harbin, NE China's Heilongjiang

People's Daily Online) 15:09, February 11, 2025

Tourists take selfies at the Harbin Ice and Snow World Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

The ongoing 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province are causing an increase in tourism and consumption to the city in a number of ways.

Creative cultural product mania

Many licensed merchandise stores in popular Harbin tourist areas are seeing crowds of visitors eagerly purchasing souvenirs. Items such as fridge magnets, commemorative stamps, plush toys, and blind boxes have become bestsellers, with many selling out.

Customers select souvenirs at an official merchandise store in the main press center in the Main Media Center (MMC) of the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 5, 2025. (Photo/Xinhua)

There are more than 200 licensed merchandise stores for the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin.

One of the standout products is a three-dimensional book sold in limited quantities for the 9th Asian Winter Games. The book showcases Harbin's cityscape, history and culture, and other elements. Through innovative design, readers can explore the allure of Harbin in a visually captivating manner.

Some of the creative cultural products for the 9th Asian Winter Games integrate seamlessly into people's everyday lives. For example, a hat featuring the Games' official mascot "Nini" is equipped with graphene heating technology, keeping people cozy in Harbin's chilly climate.

A journalist from CCTV wears a hat featuring "Nini," the official mascot for the 9th Asian Winter Games. (Photo/CCTV)

Villages receive ice and snow tourism boost

Qingshan village in Yabuli town, located about 200 kilometers from Harbin, is the closest village to the Yabuli ski resort, which hosts snow events at the Asian Winter Games.

Photo shows Qingshan village, Yabuli town, located about 200 kilometers from Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo/CCTV)

Upon entering the village, one is greeted by painted fences along the roads, while the villagers' courtyards are adorned with red lanterns hanging along the streets. To prepare for the Asian Winter Games, Qingshan village started to improve the environment since last year. Out of the more than 300 households in the village, over 120 are engaged in skiing and tourism-related businesses.

Song Wenli, owner of an agritainment facility in Qingshan village, said there are more than 100 agritainment facilities in the village. Previously, locals relied on farming to make a living, but now they are running agritainment facilities, restaurants, and various other businesses, making more money than before.

Thanks to the growth of ice and snow tourism, almost everyone in Qingshan village has reaped the rewards of the tourism boom, with an average annual income of around 35,000 yuan ($4,789.54) per person.

The revitalization of Qingshan village reflects the broader progress of Yabuli town, a famous ski destination. The hosting of the 9th Asian Winter Games has provided an additional boost to the flourishing ice and snow tourism in Yabuli.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Du Mingming)