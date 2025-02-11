Highlights of men's freeski slopestyle at Asian Winter Games
Lin Hao of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing men's freeski slopestyle final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Lin Hao of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing men's freeski slopestyle final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Lin Hao of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing men's freeski slopestyle final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Mou Yu)
Kasamura Rai of Japan celebrates during the Freestyle Skiing men's freeski slopestyle final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Lin Hao of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing men's freeski slopestyle final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Ito Ruka of Japan competes during the Freestyle Skiing men's freeski slopestyle final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Yoon Jong Hyun of South Korea falls down during the Freestyle Skiing men's freeski slopestyle final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Lin Hao of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing men's freeski slopestyle final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Abdulla Alrasheed of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) competes during the Freestyle Skiing men's freeski slopestyle final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Shin Yeongseop of South Korea competes during the Freestyle Skiing men's freeski slopestyle final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Ito Ruka of Japan competes during the Freestyle Skiing men's freeski slopestyle final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Kasamura Rai of Japan reacts during the Freestyle Skiing men's freeski slopestyle final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Lin Hao of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing men's freeski slopestyle final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Lin Hao of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing men's freeski slopestyle final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
