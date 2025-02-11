China wins speed skating men's team sprint at Harbin Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 10:01, February 11, 2025

Team South Korea compete during the men's team sprint final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Gao Tingyu (L), Lian Ziwen (C) and Ning Zhongyan of China pose during the awarding ceremony after the men's team sprint final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Team Japan compete during the men's team sprint final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

