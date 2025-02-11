Home>>
China wins speed skating men's team sprint at Harbin Asian Winter Games
(Xinhua) 10:01, February 11, 2025
Team South Korea compete during the men's team sprint final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
Gao Tingyu (L), Lian Ziwen (C) and Ning Zhongyan of China pose during the awarding ceremony after the men's team sprint final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Team Japan compete during the men's team sprint final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Gao wins 3rd gold at Harbin AWG as China achieves best record in speed skating
- China dominates snowboard Big Air at Harbin Asian Winter Games
- China dominates with six golds on day 4 of Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games
- Asian Winter Games: Women's round robin session 5 match of curling event
- Interview: Coe praises China's role in hosting world-class sporting events
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.