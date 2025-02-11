China dominates snowboard Big Air at Harbin Asian Winter Games

February 11, 2025

(from L to R) Zhang Xiaonan, Yang Wenlong, Jiang Xinjie and Xiong Shirui of China pose for photos after the snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

HARBIN, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese snowboarders won big on Monday, sweeping the men's and women's Big Air golds, as Yang Wenlong and Xiong Shirui triumphed in their respective categories at the Harbin Asian Winter Games.

Yang, who had faced disappointment in the slopestyle event just days earlier, returned to form with a dazzling performance in the men's Big Air. His first round featured a breathtaking trick executed with precision, earning a top score of 95.50 points.

But it was in the third round that he truly stunned the crowd, landing a backside 1800 with impressive height and speed. The judges rewarded him with 97.75 points, securing his victory with a total of 193.25 points, giving him a 33-point margin over compatriot Jiang Xinjie in second place.

"I knew I had to give it my all today," said Yang after his victory. "The team environment is excellent, and the support from everyone really helped me perform at my best. I feel like I'm on an upward trajectory this season, and this gold medal feels like a confirmation of that."

Behind Jiang, South Korea's Kang Dong-hun claimed the bronze medal with 158.76 points.

In the women's event, Xiong took center stage, clinching her second medal in Harbin after taking silver in slopestyle. Xiong's execution was flawless throughout, but it was her second-round frontside 720 that stole the show, earning the event's highest score of 88.25.

Her consistency in the first two rounds allowed her to secure gold with a total score of 164.00 points, ahead of fellow Chinese Zhang Xiaonan, who had won gold in the slopestyle. Japan's Suzuka Ishimoto took the bronze.

"I made adjustments after the slopestyle competition," said Xiong. "The training and mindset were key to my success today. The weather was perfect, and I was able to execute my plan without hesitation. I'm thrilled with the result."

Yang Wenlong of China competes during the men's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Yang Wenlong of China competes during the men's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Yang Wenlong of China celebrates during the men's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Liu Haoyu of China competes during the men's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Liu Haoyu of China competes during the men's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Jiang Xinjie of China celebrates during the men's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Xiong Shirui of China celebrates after the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Xiong Shirui of China competes during the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Xiong Shirui of China competes during the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Xiong Shirui of China competes during the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Gold medalist Yang Wenlong of China attends the press conference after the men's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Bronze medalist Ishimoto Suzuka of Japan attends the press conference after the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Gold medalist Xiong Shirui (C) of China, silver medalist Zhang Xiaonan (L) of China and bronze medalist Ishimoto Suzuka of Japan attend the press conference after the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Gold medalist Xiong Shirui of China attends the press conference after the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Silver medalist Zhang Xiaonan of China attends the press conference after the women's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

