China's Yang Wenlong wins men's snowboard big air at Harbin Asian Winter Games
Yang Wenlong of China competes during the men's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Liu Haoyu of China competes during the men's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Liu Haoyu of China competes during the men's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Jiang Xinjie of China celebrates during the men's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Jiang Xinjie of China competes during the men's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Yang Wenlong of China competes during the men's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Yang Wenlong of China celebrates during the men's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Jiang Xinjie of China celebrates during the men's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Yang Wenlong of China reacts during the men's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Yang Wenlong of China celebrates during the men's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Jiang Xinjie of China competes during the men's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Yang Wenlong of China competes during the men's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Yang Wenlong of China competes during the men's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Yang Wenlong of China competes during the men's snowboard big air final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
