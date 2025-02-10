We Are China

China wins freestyle skiing mixed team aerials at Harbin Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 14:33, February 10, 2025

Xu Mengtao (C), Li Xinpeng (R) and Qi Guangpu of China pose for photos after the Freestyle Skiing mixed team aerials final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)

Qi Guangpu of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing mixed team aerials final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Li Xinpeng of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing mixed team aerials final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Li Xinpeng (R) and Xu Mengtao of China celebrate during the Freestyle Skiing mixed team aerials final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Xu Mengtao of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing mixed team aerials final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Xu Mengtao of China reacts during the Freestyle Skiing mixed team aerials final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Xu Mengtao of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing mixed team aerials final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Xu Mengtao (R) of China reacts during the Freestyle Skiing mixed team aerials final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Xu Mengtao of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing mixed team aerials final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Xu Mengtao of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing mixed team aerials final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Xu Mengtao of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing mixed team aerials final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Qi Guangpu of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing mixed team aerials final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Xu Mengtao of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing mixed team aerials final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)

Xu Mengtao of China in action before the Freestyle Skiing mixed team aerials final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)

Li Xinpeng of China in action before the Freestyle Skiing mixed team aerials final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)

Qi Guangpu of China in action before the Freestyle Skiing mixed team aerials final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)

Qi Guangpu of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing mixed team aerials final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Li Xinpeng of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing mixed team aerials final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Qi Guangpu of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing mixed team aerials final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

