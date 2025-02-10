China's Yang Binyu wins speed skating women's 3000m at Harbin Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 14:26, February 10, 2025

Yang Binyu of China competes during the women's 3000m final match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

