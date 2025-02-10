China dominates in ski mountaineering debut at Asian Winter Games

Xinhua, February 10, 2025

Buluer(L) of China competes during the Ski Mountaineering men's sprint final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

HARBIN, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese skiers completed a feat of five events' podium sweeps at the Asian Winter Games on Sunday, highlighted by their dominance in the ski mountaineering debut.

Set to feature at the 2026 Winter Olympics, ski mountaineering tests endurance, stamina, and power with steep climbs and rapid descents using specialized gear. In Yabuli, Cidanyuzhen from China's Xizang Autonomous Region captured the women's sprint gold in two minutes and 55.88 seconds, while her compatriots Yu Jingxuan and Suolangquzhen claimed silver and bronze, respectively.

In the men's category, Buluer from China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region secured the gold in 2:22.29, and his countrymen Zhang Chenghao and Bi Yuxin took the second and third place respectively.

China's dominance was extended to three other events. In freestyle skiing men's aerials, China's 20-year-old Li Xinpeng claimed the gold with a score of 123.45 points, while Yang Longxiao seized the silver with 122.13 and veteran Qi Guangpu took the bronze with 119.47 for the host.

Li Xinpeng of China celebrates during the freestyle skiing men's aerials final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Beijing 2022 gold medalist Xu Mengtao bagged the women's aerials, followed by her teammate Chen Xuezheng and Kazakhstan's Ayana Zholdas.

Bayani Jialin pocketed the women's 5km free gold medal in cross-country skiing, leading China to a sweep of the top four in the event. Dinigeer Yilamujiang was just 3.6 seconds behind Bayani to take the silver, adding to her bronze from the cross-country skiing women's sprint classic on Saturday. Chi Chunxue won the bronze, while Chen Lingshuang ranked fourth.

The HIC Speed Skating Oval saw a fierce medal battle between China and South Korea.

Wu Yu secured China a gold medal in the speed skating men's 5,000 meter, and his compatriots Liu Hanbin and Muhamaiti Hanahati finished second and third.

Gold medalist Wu Yu (R) of China, silver medalist Liu Hanbin react after the men's 5000m match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

South Korean skaters Kim Min-sun and Lee Na-hyun finished one-two in the women's 500m, while China's Tian Ruining pocketed the bronze.

South Korea added another gold from the women's team sprint, finishing first in 1:28.62. China trailed by 0.23 seconds to settle in second, and Kazakhstan was third.

On the short track, China crossed the finish line first in 4:11.371 in the women's 3,000m relay final A, followed by Kazakhstan in second and Japan in third.

Kazakhstan captured gold in the men's 5,000m relay final A. the silver and bronze went to Japan and China respectively.

South Korea's Jang Sung-woo and Choi Min-jeong earned gold medals from the men's and women's 1,000m respectively.

Also on Sunday, Japan bagged both alpine skiing gold medals after Takayuki Koyama won the men's slalom.

After Sunday's competitions, China leads the medal table with 15 golds, 15 silvers and 14 bronzes, followed by South Korea (11, 9, 7), Japan (3, 2, 6), Kazakhstan (1, 4, 2) and Chinese Taipei (0, 0, 1).

