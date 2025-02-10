China sweeps speed skating men's 5,000m podium, double joy for Kim at Harbin AWG

Xinhua) 09:13, February 10, 2025

Gold medalist Wu Yu (C) of China, silver medalist Liu Hanbin (L) of China and bronze medalist Hanahati Muhamaiti of China pose during the awarding ceremony for the men's 5000m match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

HARBIN, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Wu Yu won the gold medal as Chinese speed skaters swept men's 5,000m podium at the Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games (AWG) here on Sunday.

The men's 5,000m victory added to the three gold medals won by Chinese skaters in the Speed Skating Oval of the Heilongjiang Ice Training Center on Saturday, further consolidating China's leading position on the medal tally of the sport after two competition days.

The rest of the three gold medals so far on offer were all taken by South Korean skaters, with Kim Min-sun bagging two from women's 500m and team sprint on Sunday.

In the men's 5,000m competition, Liu Hanbin, in the fourth pair, was the fastest in six minutes and 29.93 seconds before Wu and Muhamaiti Hanahati stepped on ice in the final pairing.

Wu, despite a comparatively slow start, skated to 6:27.82 to win the gold medal, and Hanahati was third in 6:31.54.

"We thought of a podium sweep, but I didn't expect myself to be on top of it because I wasn't at my best before the Games," Wu revealed. "This marks a breakthrough for Chinese speed skating in the long distance, but it's just a beginning. We hope to achieve more at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics."

In women's 500m, Kim and Lee Na-hyun had a 1-2 finish for South Korea in 38.24 seconds and 38.33 seconds, respectively, a switch of positions from the women's 100m event on Saturday. China's Tian Ruining completed the podium in 38.57.

"I'm grateful and happy, because 500m is my main distance. I'm so happy that I can get a gold medal today. I have two more race now," said Kim, silver medalist from the 100m race.

It didn't take long for the 25-year-old to bag another gold medal under her belt as South Korea beat China by 0.23 seconds in women's team sprint, and she was "even happier."

"I'm so grateful because it's a team event. The three of us practiced a lot, so we really wanted to get a medal. But we knew China is really strong, and it would be hard to get a gold, but being able to win it eventually makes me even happier," Kim noted.

The speed skating competitions will continue on Monday with the men's 500m, women's 3,000m, and men's team sprint events.

Wu Yu of China celebrates after the men's 5000m match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Wu Yu of China competes during the men's 5000m match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Hanahati Muhamaiti of China competes during the men's 5000m match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Gold medalist Wu Yu (C) of China, silver medalist Liu Hanbin (L) of China and bronze medalist Hanahati Muhamaiti of China pose during the awarding ceremony for the men's 5000m match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Hanahati Muhamaiti of China celebrates after the men's 5000m match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)

Hanahati Muhamaiti of China celebrates after the men's 5000m match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)

Gold medalist Wu Yu (R) of China, silver medalist Liu Hanbin react after the men's 5000m match of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Gold medalist Kim Minsun (C) of South Korea, silver medalist Lee Nahyun (L) of South Korea and bronze medalist Tian Ruining of China pose during the awarding ceremony after the speed skating women's 500m final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Kim Minsun (L) of South Korea competes during the speed skating women's 500m final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Kim Minsun (L) and Lee Nahyun of South Korea react after the speed skating women's 500m final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Kim Minsun of South Korea waves during the awarding ceremony after the speed skating women's 500m final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Tian Ruining of China competes during the speed skating women's 500m final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Bronze medalist Tian Ruining of China poses during the awarding ceremony after the speed skating women's 500m final at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)