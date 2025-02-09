China dominates men's freestyle skiing aerials at Asian Winter Games

Feb. 9 (Xinhua)

HARBIN, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- China dominated the men's freestyle skiing aerials with a podium sweep at the Harbin Asian Winter Games here on Sunday.

20-year-old Li Xinpeng claimed the gold with a score of 123.45 points, while his compatriot Yang Longxiao seized the silver with 122.13. Veteran Qi Guangpu took the bronze with 119.47.

In the last round of the final, all three Chinese skiers chose to jump at a 4.4250 difficulty degree, as Li earned the highest score with a clean landing.

"I made a major mistake and fell in my first jump, but I managed to adjust my mindset afterward," Li said. "Although my teammates put a lot of pressure on me in the second round, I focused on performing my best."

"I think I performed normally today, and I want to congratulate my young teammates. Because only when they surpass me and perform better will this sport be able to develop and improve in the future," said 34-year-old Qi.

The freestyle skiing aerials mixed team event is scheduled for Monday.

