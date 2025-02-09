Asian Winter Games: Women's Round Robin Session 1 match
Jiang Jiayi(C) of China competes during the Women's Round Robin Session 1 match between China and Thailand of the curling event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
Kanya Natchanarong of Thailand competes during the Women's Round Robin Session 1 match between China and Thailand of the curling event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
Wang Rui(C) of China competes during the Women's Round Robin Session 1 match between China and Thailand of the curling event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
Kanya Natchanarong(C) and Supakan Kaewmorakot (R) of Thailand compete during the Women's Round Robin Session 1 match between China and Thailand of the curling event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
Jiang Jiayi(L) and Han Yu of China reacts during the Women's Round Robin Session 1 match between China and Thailand of the curling event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
Dong Ziqi of China competes during the Women's Round Robin Session 1 match between China and Thailand of the curling event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
Jiang Jiayi of China competes during the Women's Round Robin Session 1 match between China and Thailand of the curling event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
Photos
