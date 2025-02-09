Skier Li secures historic 100th Asian Winter Games gold for China
Li Lei of China competes during the women's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
HARBIN, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Cross-country skier Li Lei clinched the women's sprint classic title at Yabuli here on Saturday, marking China's 100th gold medal in the history of Asian Winter Games.
China demonstrated its dominance in the event, with all four competitors advancing to the finals.
Veteran skier Li achieved victory with a time of three minutes and 25.25 seconds. Her teammate, Meng Honglian, secured the silver medal in 3:25.91, while another Chinese competitor, Dinigeer Yilamujiang, took home the bronze.
"I didn't expect all four of us to make it to the final. Everyone's hard work has paid off," Li said. "Winning gold medals in both women's and men's events today fills me with confidence about the future of cross-country skiing in China."
In the men's sprint classic event, China's Wang Qiang showcased his strength, finishing the final with a time of 2:56.19 to secure gold. Japan's Haruki Yamashita claimed the silver with a time of 2:57.90, while Kazakhstan's Konstantin Bortsov took the bronze.
"This is my first gold medal at the Asian Winter Games. The last time I participated in this event was eight years ago, and I'm thrilled to have this opportunity," Wang said.
Despite the competition featuring four rounds, the 31-year-old emphasized that age was not a hindrance.
"I have built up sufficient stamina during training, so my performance actually improved as the rounds progressed," he added.
The cross-country skiing events will continue on Sunday, featuring the women's 5km free.
Mariya Lyuft (front) of Kazakhstan competes during the women's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Nadezhda Stepashkina of Kazakhstan competes during the women's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Darya Ryazhko of Kazakhstan competes during the women's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Meng Honglian of China competes during the women's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Meng Honglian of China competes during the women's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Dinigeer Yilamujiang of China competes during the women's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Dinigeer Yilamujiang of China competes during the women's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Chen Lingshuang (L) of China competes during the women's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Han Dasom of South Korea competes during the women's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Chen Lingshuang of China competes during the women's sprint classic qualification match of the cross-country skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Photos
Related Stories
- Highlights of qualification matches of cross-country skiing event at 9th Asian Winter Games
- China dominates Chinese Taipei 5-0 in men's ice hockey at Asian Winter Games
- Feature: Thailand's twice Olympian skier Chanloung eager to inspire new generation
- Highlights of women's 1000m final of short track speed skating event
- In pics: Ski Mountaineering women's sprint match at 9th Asian Winter Games
- China marks 100th gold in AWG history as S. Korea claims 1st gold of Harbin 2025
- In pics: Day 1 highlights of 9th Asian Winter Games
- Japan clinches mixed curling gold, China takes bronze at Asian Winter Games
- Japan's Maeda wins alpine skiing women's slalom at Harbin Asian Winter Games
- Highlights of cross-country skiing event at 9th Asian Winter Games
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.