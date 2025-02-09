Feature: Thailand's twice Olympian skier Chanloung eager to inspire new generation

HARBIN, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Thailand's cross-country skier Mark Chanloung is once again competing in China at the Asian Winter Games, three years after making history with his family at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

In 2022, Mark and his sister, Karen Chanloung, represented Thailand in cross-country skiing competition. Their father Boonchan Chanloung was then a team manager, and their mother was a physiotherapist. Their family's Olympic journey, including the PyeongChang 2018, captivated Thailand, a tropical nation where winter sports are virtually unknown.

"My father is Thai, and my mother is Italian. My sister and I were born in a small mountain village in Italy, where skiing is deeply rooted, so we started from a young age," Mark explained.

Now Mark is back in China, though this time without his sister and mother, who were unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts. "Karen is thrilled that my dad and I are back in China," Mark said. "She keeps texting, asking how everything is going."

Despite their absence, Mark is far from alone. Surrounded by a group of much younger Thai teammates, he has naturally taken on a mentor role. In the team's locker room, a handful of teenage skiers huddle around him, discussing techniques and fine-tuning their equipment.

How does a tropical nation with an average temperature of nearly 30 degrees Celsius develop a pool of cross-country skiers?

The key lies in an ambitious initiative by Thailand's sports department.

"Thailand has no snow, but that doesn't mean we have no place in winter sports," said Taratip Chantawat, deputy head of the Thai delegation. "For us, winter sports represent an opportunity, and we want our children to have the same opportunities as children from other countries."

Since 2018, Thailand has fostered an interest in winter sports through roller skiing programs in various clubs. Promising young athletes are then selected and sent to Europe, South Korea and other locations for specialized training in events like cross-country skiing and Alpine skiing during the snow season.

The results have been impressive. Seven years ago, Thailand had just 40 winter sports athletes. By 2024, that number has risen to 265, according to Chantawat.

Mark and his family have also played a crucial role in this initiative. As a two-time Olympian, he has become an idol for aspiring Thai skiers. His family has also helped establish a foundation to guide and support young athletes.

"What we're working on is amazing," Mark said. "It's very challenging, but we are doing our best to help these talented kids."

One such athlete is 15-year-old Natthaatcha Chatthitimetee, the youngest member of Thailand's cross-country skiing team. Having taken up the sport only three years ago, she is also participating in the Asian Winter Games.

When she shared her aspiration to reach the women's sprint semifinals and finish among the top 16, her teammates erupted in cheers, and Mark smiled, offering encouragement.

"Cross-country skiing is tough," he said. "You have to endure extreme coldness, so different from Thailand. But it's also exciting. If you keep working hard, you can reach your goals."

As for his future, Mark has already set his sights on the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

"After the competition in Harbin, I'll start fighting for my Olympic qualification," he said. "Karen and I both want to make it three straight Winter Olympics for Thailand."

Beyond that, Mark has even bigger ambitions. "I hope to become a coach in the future. I want to help more young Thai teenagers step onto the snow."

