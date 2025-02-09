In pics: Day 1 highlights of 9th Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 11:59, February 09, 2025

Sheng Haipeng of China competes during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe finals the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Moon Heesung of South Korea competes during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe finals the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Wong Charleen (1st L) of China's Hong Kong vies with Apichaya Kosanunt (2nd L) of Thailand during the women's ice hockey preliminary round group B match between China's Hong Kong and Thailand at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Li Ching Laam (L) of China's Hong Kong competes during the women's ice hockey group B match between China's Hongkong and Thailand at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Avita Pothong (L) of Thailand competes during the women's ice hockey group B match between China's Hongkong and Thailand at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Han Mei of China waves after winning the women's 1500m final of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Zhang Pengfei (front) of China competes during the men's ice hockey group A match between China and Chinese Taipei at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Players of China celebrates scoring during the men's ice hockey group A match between China and Chinese Taipei at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Ahenaer Adake of China competes during the women's 1500m final of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Yang Binyu of China reacts before the women's 1500m final of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Wang Jingziqian of China competes during the women's 100m final of the speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Lin Xiaojun (R) and Sun Long of China celebrate after the men's 500m final of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

Lin Xiaojun (R) of China celebrates after winning the men's 500m final of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

