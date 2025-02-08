Li Fanghui wins China's first gold at Harbin Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 13:05, February 08, 2025

Li Fanghui of China competes during the women's Freeski Halfpipe final match of the Freestyle Skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. Li Fanghui claimed China's first gold medal of the Games here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

HARBIN, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's Li Fanghui secured the host nation's first gold medal at the 2025 Harbin Asian Winter Games, triumphing in the women's freeski halfpipe event at the Yabuli Ski Resort on Saturday.

The 21-year-old led the competition with an impressive score of 95.25 points. Zhang Kexin, also representing China, claimed the silver medal with 89.25, while South Korea's Jang Yu-jin took home the bronze with a score of 85.00.

Li Fanghui of China reacts during the women's Freeski Halfpipe final match of the Freestyle Skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. Li Fanghui claimed China's first gold medal of the Games here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Li Fanghui of China celebrates after the women's Freeski Halfpipe final match of the Freestyle Skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. Li Fanghui claimed China's first gold medal of the Games here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Li Fanghui (R) of China celebrates with Zhang Kexin of China after the women's Freeski Halfpipe final match of the Freestyle Skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. Li Fanghui claimed China's first gold medal of the Games here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Zhang Kexin of China reacts during the women's Freeski Halfpipe final match of the Freestyle Skiing event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2025. Li Fanghui claimed China's first gold medal of the Games here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)