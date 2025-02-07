S. Korea overcomes China to reach curling mixed doubles final at Asian Winter Games
HARBIN, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- China lost to South Korea 8-4 in the curling mixed doubles semifinals of the Harbin Asian Winter Games on Friday.
The Chinese pair Han Yu and Wang Zhiyu once defeated South Korea 6-4 in the round-robin on Thursday, but they failed to repeat that in the semifinal.
South Korea took a 5-2 lead after the first four ends. Although China added two points in the sixth end, South Korea sealed the victory in 8-4.
"The mentality didn't change much in the two matches against South Korea, but I didn't control the key stone well and missed the opportunity," Han said after the match.
In another semifinal, Japan won over the Philippines 10-3.
Japan and South Korea will show down in the final on Saturday, while the bronze medal will be decided between China and the Philippines.
