International dignitaries appreciate intangible cultural heritage displays in Harbin

Xinhua) 18:43, February 07, 2025

Prime Minister of Thailand Paetongtarn Shinawatra appreciates intangible cultural heritage displays before a welcome banquet in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Friday hosted a welcome banquet in China's northeastern city of Harbin for international dignitaries who are here to attend the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games.

Before the banquet, the guests toured a display showcasing Heilongjiang's intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Prime Minister of Thailand Paetongtarn Shinawatra appreciates intangible cultural heritage displays before a welcome banquet in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Friday hosted a welcome banquet in China's northeastern city of Harbin for international dignitaries who are here to attend the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games.

Before the banquet, the guests toured a display showcasing Heilongjiang's intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

National Assembly Speaker of the Republic of Korea Woo Won-shik and his wife experience intangible cultural heritage items before a welcome banquet in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Friday hosted a welcome banquet in China's northeastern city of Harbin for international dignitaries who are here to attend the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games.

Before the banquet, the guests toured a display showcasing Heilongjiang's intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach experiences intangible cultural heritage items before a welcome banquet in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Friday hosted a welcome banquet in China's northeastern city of Harbin for international dignitaries who are here to attend the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games.

Before the banquet, the guests toured a display showcasing Heilongjiang's intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach experiences intangible cultural heritage items before a welcome banquet in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Friday hosted a welcome banquet in China's northeastern city of Harbin for international dignitaries who are here to attend the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games.

Before the banquet, the guests toured a display showcasing Heilongjiang's intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Olympic Council of Asia Vice President Timothy Fok Tsun-ting appreciates intangible cultural heritage displays before a welcome banquet in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Friday hosted a welcome banquet in China's northeastern city of Harbin for international dignitaries who are here to attend the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games.

Before the banquet, the guests toured a display showcasing Heilongjiang's intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Zhong Wenxing)