Harbin to host Asian Winter Games for second time after 29 years

Xinhua) 17:24, February 07, 2025

HARBIN, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- With the opening ceremony of the ninth Asian Winter Games to be staged on Friday night, Harbin is embracing the event for a second time after having hosted the third edition of the Games 29 years ago.

The opening ceremony will be held at the Harbin International Conference, Exhibition and Sports Center, as well as a branch venue at the Harbin Ice-Snow World, the world's largest ice-and-snow theme park.

In February 1996, the third Asian Winter Games took place in Harbin with a participation of over 450 athletes. Hosts China topped the medal tally with 15 gold, seven silver, and 15 bronze medals.

The upcoming Asian Winter Games has been long-awaited since Harbin won the bid for the Games in July 2023. Over 1,200 athletes from 34 countries and regions across Asia will compete, making this edition the largest in terms of participating delegations and athletes.

"Harbin did a great job after taking the Games two years ago. The organizers prepared the facilities here and all the Games' requirements in a very short time and in a very professional way," said Husain Al Musallam, director general of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

54-year-old Wang Lehui, who worked as an ice maintenance staff member at both the 3rd and 9th Asian Winter Games, was impressed with the city's development in the intervening years. "In the past 29 years, infrastructure and facilities have improved significantly, and the development of winter sports has reached new heights. Harbin has become a renowned modern city with a growing global reputation," he said.

At Harbin 2025, teams including Cambodia and Saudi Arabia will make history by making their Asian Winter Games debuts. In 2029, Saudi Arabia's Trojena will host the next edition of the Games, marking the first Asian Winter Games to be held in west Asia.

Yu Zaiqing, an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, noted, "I am delighted to see more athletes competing in the Asian Winter Games. Southeast Asian and west Asian countries and regions tried their best to cultivate winter sports athletes despite unfavorable climate factors, showing their passion for winter sports."

The 2025 Harbin Asian Winter Games represents the latest international comprehensive winter sports event held in China since the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, and also serves as a valuable training opportunity for athletes ahead of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

Since Beijing 2022, China has continued to expand on the achievement of engaging 300 million people in winter sports, and boosting the country's ice-snow economy.

"Beijing 2022 leaves lasting legacies for the development of winter sports, and the Asian Winter Games will also shine on the international stage in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, a cradle of China's winter sports champions with a profound history," said Zou Xinxian, a professor at Beijing Sport University.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Zhong Wenxing)