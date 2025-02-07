In pics: mixed 2000m relay semifinal match of short track speed skating at 9th Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 16:47, February 07, 2025

Fan Kexin (1st L) and Lin Xiaojun (2nd L) of China compete during the mixed 2000m relay semifinal match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Choi Minjeong (2nd R) of South Korea competes during the mixed 2000m relay semifinal match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Wang Xinran (L) of China competes during the mixed 2000m relay semifinal match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Fan Kexin (L) of China competes during the mixed 2000m relay semifinal match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Fan Kexin (L) of China competes during the mixed 2000m relay semifinal match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Liu Shaolin (R) and Lin Xiaojun of China compete during the mixed 2000m relay semifinal match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Fan Kexin (1st L) of China competes during the mixed 2000m relay semifinal match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Park Jiwon of South Korea competes during the mixed 2000m relay semifinal match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Liu Shaolin (R) of China competes during the mixed 2000m relay semifinal match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Fan Kexin (C) of China competes during the mixed 2000m relay semifinal match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Jang Sungwoo (front) and Kim Gilli of South Korea compete during the mixed 2000m relay semifinal match of the short track speed skating event at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)