China's flagbearer Ning Zhongyan looking to win gold on home ice at Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 09:22, February 07, 2025

Chinese speed skater Ning Zhongyan speaks during an interview in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. Ning Zhongyan and Liu Mengting have been named as the Chinese delegation's flagbearers for the opening ceremony of the 2025 Harbin Asian Winter Games. Ning, 25, is a star speed skater who has won multiple ISU World Cup medals since 2019. The opening ceremony of the Harbin Asian Winter Games is scheduled to take place on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

HARBIN, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Speed skater Ning Zhongyan, one of the Chinese delegation's flagbearers for the opening ceremony of the 2025 Harbin Asian Winter Games, voiced on Thursday his hope to win a gold medal in his hometown of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

"I feel very honored and proud to be the flagbearer," Ning said with a smile. "My teammate Gao Tingyu was the flagbearer at the Beijing Winter Olympics, and he won a gold medal. I wish to carry on this momentum and win a gold medal this time."

Ning, who finished fifth at Beijing 2022, is in good shape for the Asian Winter Games. He has won four silver and four bronze medals from the 2024-2025 ISU World Cups. Despite his rich experience in international competitions, the upcoming Harbin 2025 marks his first appearance at an Asian Winter Games.

"This is my first time competing at an Asian Winter Games, and I hope I could win a gold medal for my hometown and for my country," Ning said.

Ning is set to compete in the men's 1,000m, 1,500m, and team sprint, with a primary focus on the 1,500m event on the opening competition day this Saturday.

"The 1,500m is the event I specialize in and a good start will make the rest of the competitions easier," Ning noted.

Returning to the Speed Skating Oval of the Heilongjiang Ice Training Center also made the 25-year-old a bit emotional.

"I had trained in this venue for about 10 years since I picked up speed skating. It's quite refreshing to see it taking on a brand new look after renovation and I love the colors and atmosphere," said Ning after his training session.

Beyond competition, Ning, who is training with athletes from multiple countries and regions in 'Team Gold' founded by Japanese speed skating icon Takagi Miho, sees the Asian Winter Games as a platform for exchanges.

"Athletes from many Asian countries and regions have gathered here. I believe it's a good chance to showcase the charm of speed skating and our hospitality. It is also a good chance to promote exchanges and learn from each other," he said.

According to the organizers, over 1,200 athletes from 34 countries and regions across Asia will compete at the upcoming Asian Winter Games which opens on Friday.

Chinese speed skater Ning Zhongyan speaks during an interview in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. Ning Zhongyan and Liu Mengting have been named as the Chinese delegation's flagbearers for the opening ceremony of the 2025 Harbin Asian Winter Games. Ning, 25, is a star speed skater who has won multiple ISU World Cup medals since 2019. The opening ceremony of the Harbin Asian Winter Games is scheduled to take place on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)