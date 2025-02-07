Home>>
Xi to attend Games' opening ceremony
By Wang Qingyun (China Daily) 08:48, February 07, 2025
President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony on Friday of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin in Northeast China's Heilongjiang province.
Before that, Xi will host a welcoming banquet for foreign leaders who will be present at the opening ceremony.
The foreign leaders are Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and the Republic of Korea's National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, among others.
