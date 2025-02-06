Cross-country skiers confident ahead of Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 16:47, February 06, 2025

HARBIN, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Cross-country skiers preparing for the upcoming Harbin Asian Winter Games said they are confident in their performance despite the low temperature at the Heilongjiang Yabuli Sports Training Base, thanks to strong logistical support from the organizers.

Muhammad Shabbir, the only Pakistani athlete to compete in the cross-country skiing competition at the Games, expressed excitement about his debut in international event.

"This is my first time competing in China and my first time in a large-scale international competition. I feel great," he said. "The tracks and the snowy mountains in the background are amazing. It's really cold here, but all the athletes, including myself, are showing great enthusiasm. I hope to perform well and finish as high as possible."

Bhavani Thekkada Nanjunda of India also acknowledged that the temperature difference compared to his home country is significant.

"It's obviously much colder here than in India, which is something I haven't encountered before," she said. "It's really nice to see such well-organized arrangements because the facilities and the track provided for us are excellent."

Several skiers who competed in the Beijing Winter Olympics three years ago are also back in China for the Games.

"I'm happy to be in China again," said Mongolia's Enkhtuul Ariunsanaa. "Whether it was in Zhangjiakou for the Olympics or now in Harbin, it has been very cold. But I've adapted well because the climate and training conditions are similar to those in Mongolia. I'm already 29, so I hope to achieve good results alongside my younger teammates to represent my nation well."

The cross-country skiing events at the Asian Winter Games will take place from February 8 to 12, with six golds on offer.

