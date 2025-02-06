We Are China

Chinese skaters attend training session ahead of competition at Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 14:09, February 06, 2025

Skater Li Wenlong (L) of China and his teammates attend a training session ahead of the short track speed skating competition at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Skaters Lin Xiaojun (R) and Gong Li of China attend a training session ahead of the short track speed skating competition at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Skater Liu Shaolin (2nd L) of China and his teammates attend a training session ahead of the short track speed skating competition at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Skater Zhu Yiding (R) of China and his teammate attend a training session ahead of the short track speed skating competition at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Skaters Liu Shaolin (L) and Liu Shaoang of China attend a training session ahead of the short track speed skating competition at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Skaters of China attend a training session ahead of the short track speed skating competition at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Skater Liu Shaolin of China attends a training session ahead of the short track speed skating competition at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Skater Liu Shaolin (R) of China and his teammates attend a training session ahead of the short track speed skating competition at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Skaters and their coaches of China attend a training session ahead of the short track speed skating competition at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Skaters Li Wenlong (R) and Gong Li of China attend a training session ahead of the short track speed skating competition at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Skater Fan Kexin (L) of China and her teammates attend a training session ahead of the short track speed skating competition at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

