Xi Jinping's vision drives China's winter sports boom

08:31, February 07, 2025 By He Leijing and Dong Yixing ( Xinhua

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- As winter settles across China, excitement for winter sports is in full swing, with skiers carving down slopes and ice skaters gliding across rinks from north to south. Enthusiasm is especially high as the 9th Asian Winter Games opens Friday in Harbin, marking another milestone for China's winter sports development.

At the heart of this movement is Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose lifelong passion for sports has fueled the rapid expansion of winter activities nationwide.

An aerial drone photo shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

The foundation for this boom was laid more than a decade ago when Xi, attending the Sochi Winter Olympics, met with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach. During their meeting, Xi set an ambitious goal: to engage 300 million people in winter sports. That vision has since become a reality.

By April 2024, following the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, around 313 million people - over 22% of China's population - had actively participated in ice and snow activities.

Skiers enjoy the sport at the Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, on Nov. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

FROM CHILDHOOD PASSION TO NATIONAL LEGACY

Xi's love for winter sports dates back to his childhood. In the 1950s and 1960s, skating on Beijing's Shichahai Lake was a popular winter pastime. Young Xi often rushed home from school to skate on the frozen lake.

That early connection to winter sports evolved into a national mission. Historically, winter sports in China were largely confined to the colder northern regions and were practiced in harsh conditions. Xi sought to change that.

From the successful bid for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to the Games' execution, Xi played a leading role. Between 2015 and 2022, he visited Olympic venues in Beijing and Zhangjiakou five times, overseeing venue construction, management, and volunteer operations. During a 2021 inspection visit, he emphasized using the Winter Olympics as a catalyst to elevate the nation's ice and snow sports culture.

Athletes compete during the mass start men Division A race at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Beijing, capital of China, on Dec. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Beijing's hosting of the Winter Games proved transformative. Today, seniors and children alike are skating and skiing in places where snow was once rare. Increased investment in facilities has made winter sports more accessible and affordable.

By the end of 2023, the number of winter sports venues in China had reached 2,847, a 16.1% year-over-year increase, with new facilities even emerging in southern regions.

Xi's vision for China's winter sports development has reshaped the landscape. From his childhood struggles to afford skates to today's youth training in state-of-the-art facilities, the progress is evident.

"You now have excellent training facilities and a wonderful environment to strengthen your bodies and foster teamwork and bravery," Xi told young ice hockey players in 2017. "The future of China's ice and snow sports depends on your generation."

A child practices ice hockey on the frozen Shichahai Lake in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

RISE OF ICE AND SNOW ECONOMY

The 9th Asian Winter Games, running from February 7 to 14 in Harbin, highlights China's growing influence in global winter sports.

Xi has described the ice and snow industry as a "mountain of gold and silver," emphasizing the need to leverage natural winter resources. His vision includes a comprehensive winter sports economy encompassing equipment manufacturing, tourism, and cultural industries.

A volunteer passes a decoration for the 2025 Asian Winter Games at the main press center in the Main Media Center (MMC) in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

China's ice and snow economy is projected to exceed 1 trillion yuan (about 138 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025, with estimates reaching 1.2 trillion yuan by 2027 and 1.5 trillion yuan by 2030.

Last winter, China recorded more than 385 million winter leisure visits, a 38% year-over-year increase, with related revenue rising 50%.

Harbin, one of China's top winter tourism destinations, welcomed 87 million visitors - up 300% year-over-year - generating 124.8 billion yuan in tourism revenue, a 500% increase.

China's winter sports equipment industry is also expanding, bolstered by advancements in 5G, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality. The country now produces a full range of 15 ice and snow equipment categories, with innovations such as smart ski insoles, heated snow boots, and VR skiing simulators.

Ski enthusiasts rent skiing equipment at Qiangrengu ski resort in Wenchuan County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

In 2023, Xi visited a village in Mohe, China's northernmost city, and emphasized the importance of utilizing snow and ice resources for economic growth. Today, the village has become a top destination for southern tourists, reflecting a broader trend across the country.

Chongli, Hebei province, is a prime example of this transformation. Once a poverty-stricken area, it has become a world-renowned ski resort, with one in four locals now employed in winter sports-related jobs.

"The ultimate goal of building a sporting powerhouse and a healthy China is to strengthen people's fitness," Xi said. "This is also an essential part of China's effort to build a modern socialist country in all respects."

Tourists pose for photos in Beijicun, or "North Pole Village," in Mohe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 27, 2024. (Photo by Xu Lyu/Xinhua)

STRONGER GLOBAL TIES THROUGH WINTER SPORTS

Xi's leadership in winter sports has not only transformed China's ice and snow culture but has also fostered international cooperation. Through strategic policies and personal commitment, he has positioned sports as a bridge for global friendship and mutual understanding.

In August 2023, Xi wrote to the U.S.-China Youth and Student Exchange Association and friendly personages in the U.S. state of Washington, stating, "Sport is a bond that promotes friendship among peoples." This principle has guided China's efforts to use winter sports as a tool for diplomacy.

Members of a delegation of high school students from the U.S. state of Washington pose for a photo with Bing Dwen Dwen, mascot of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, and Shuey Rhon Rhon, mascot of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, March 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

During a 2017 visit to Finland, Xi and then-Finnish President Sauli Niinisto met with Chinese and Finnish winter athletes, highlighting the role of sports in strengthening bilateral relations. Similarly, in 2018, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin watched a youth ice hockey match in Tianjin, reinforcing China-Russia ties.

Beyond individual partnerships, China has collaborated with multiple Asian nations to promote winter sports by sharing expertise, resources, and experiences. The upcoming Asian Winter Games exemplifies this spirit of unity and cooperation, with Cambodia and Saudi Arabia making their debut at the Games.

At the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Xi underscored how the Games fostered global unity during challenging times. "It has also brought confidence and hope to a world overshadowed by instability," he said, reinforcing the Games' motto: "Together for a Shared Future."

This photo taken on Feb. 4, 2022 shows the river of images during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Xi's contributions have long been recognized by the international sports community. IOC Vice President Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. praised his leadership, saying, "It's great to have such an important partner for sports and international Olympic matters."

Bach also commended Xi as a "true champion" with a clear vision for the role of sports in society.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)