China's short track squad aims high at Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 08:52, February 07, 2025

Liu Shaolin (C) and Zang Yize (L) of China attend a training session ahead of the short track speed skating competition at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

HARBIN, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- With the thrill of competition in the air, China's short track speed skaters are gearing up for an intense showdown at the Asian Winter Games, determined to claim gold medals and fine-tune the form for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

The 9th Asian Winter Games is set to open on Friday, with the short track speed skating competition kicking off the same day. According to the schedule, the first gold medal of the Games may be awarded in the short track speed skating mixed team relay event on Saturday.

Olympic champions Liu Shaolin, Liu Shaoang, Lin Xiaojun, and 2024 World Championships 1,500m winner Sun Long will lead the men's team, while Olympic gold medalist Fan Kexin and 2024 worlds champion Gong Li, will headline the women's team for China.

The team underwent strength and on-ice training at the Heilongjiang Ice Sports Center on Thursday morning, making final preparations for the Games.

"This is the last comprehensive winter sports event before Milan-Cortina 2026. We cherish this chance to refine our skills and showcase our best performance on the ice," said Zhang Jing, head coach of China's short track speed skating team.

"We will do our best to compete for every possible gold and medal," Zhang added. "Our main rivals are South Korea, Kazakhstan, and Japan. Although there are fewer teams (comparing with Winter Olympics), the pressure is not relieved."

"For examples, South Korea, a traditional powerhouse in short track speed skating, has a strong team dynamic. With fewer teams competing at the Asian Winter Games, their advantage may become even more pronounced. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan has made strides in recent years, especially in men's events, making them a team we cannot overlook."

Short track speed skating has been one of China's strongest winter sports disciplines, contributing 12 of the country's 22 Winter Olympic gold medals to date. Chinese skaters are also ready to build on the glory.

Harbin holds special meaning for Sun, who won his first national championship here. "It feels great to return to this venue," said the 24-year-old. While acknowledging the pressure, Sun vows to remain focused on his own strategy rather than worrying about opponents, "My goal is to fight for every possible gold medal."

Veteran skater Fan, 31, is ready to fight for her third Asian Winter Games. "I've grown more mature through those important events, and now I approach every race with steadiness," said Fan, who sees short track speed skating not as an individual pursuit but as a team effort.

"No matter who makes it to the semifinals or finals, all our collective energy is behind that person on the track," Fan added. "Hopefully, our whole team can stand on the top podium in Milan next year."

The short track speed skating events of the 9th Asian Winter Games will take place from February 7 to 9, with nine gold medals up for grabs.

Lin Xiaojun (front) of China attends a training session ahead of the short track speed skating competition at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Wang Xinran (R, Top) and Yang Jingru (L, Top) attend a training session ahead of the short track speed skating competition at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Lin Xiaojun (3rd L) and Liu Shaolin (4th L) of China attend a training session ahead of the short track speed skating competition at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Zhu Yiding (1st L), Zhang Chutong (2nd L), Sun Long (2nd R) and Gong Li of China attend a training session ahead of the short track speed skating competition at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Zang Yize (1st L), Wang Xinran (2nd L), Liu Shaolin (2nd R) and Sun Long of China attend a training session ahead of the short track speed skating competition at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Skaters of China attend a training session ahead of the short track speed skating competition at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)